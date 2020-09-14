Global  
 

Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%.

Leading the group were shares of Lithium Americas, up about 14.9% and shares of Consol Energy up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Contura Energy, trading up by about 16.2% and United States Steel, trading higher by about 9.3% on Friday.




