Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, down about 9.7% and shares of Endeavour Silver off about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Lithium Americas, trading lower by about 17.2% and Almaden Minerals, trading lower by about 7.9%.




