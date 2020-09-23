Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, down about 9.7% and shares of Endeavour Silver off about 9.6% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%.

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, down about 9.7% and shares of Endeavour Silver off about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Lithium Americas, trading lower by about 17.2% and Almaden Minerals, trading lower by about 7.9%.