Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Communities Rally To Clean Up After Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Communities Rally To Clean Up After Hurricane Sally

Communities Rally To Clean Up After Hurricane Sally

Manuel Bojorquez reports parts of Alabama and Florida were devastated when Sally made landfall Wednesday as a Category 2 and two people were killed.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News Brief: Trump Denies Climate Change, Latest Hurricane, Israel-Arab Relations

In California, President Trump is pressed on climate change. Gulf Coast communities brace for...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

DeityFree

DeityFree RT @TheRealHoarse: I feel bad for communities left to clean up after bad people trashed their community. Whoops, these are from after Trum… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | September 17 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 17 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:10Published
Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida [Video]

Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida

The Florida National Guard sent about 500 soldiers and airmen to areas affected by Hurricane Sally in the panhandle.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:23Published
Cleanup begins in Pensacola amid Hurricane Sally [Video]

Cleanup begins in Pensacola amid Hurricane Sally

Cleanup begins in Pensacola amid Hurricane Sally

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:10Published