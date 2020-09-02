Global  
 

TikTok Will Be Banned This Weekend

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
The decision to restrict access to the app came down from the trump administration which claims Tiktok might be forced to hand over user data to the Chinese government at some point because it is Chinese-owned.

The day before the election.

The clock is ticking for tik tok.

The popular short?

"*form video platform will be pulled from u?

"*s app stores at the ed of this weekend.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from peace plaza with reaction from rochester residents.

Anthony?

Amy... the decision to restrict access to the app came down from the trump administration.

..

Which claims tiktok might be forced to hand over user data to the chinese government at some point because it is chinese?

"*owned.

But here in minnesota... the app is plenty popular... especially among millenials and gen?

"*z.

Right now you're looking at videos from local users... mostly sharing videos of thieir dogs, frustration with geese, et?

"* cetera.

I spoke with a few rochester residents here in peace plaza ... and they say they're unsure why the white house is "i just think it's ironic that like with everything going on this is what our administration chooses to do, instead of focusing on other things.

Like they're banning an app that my generation uses for just memes and socializing during a pandemic when like we can't see that many people."

Now if you are a tiktok user... you'll still have access to your app going forward.

To be clear... it will not somehow be deleted off your phone.

But if you haven't yet downloaded it... sunday night at 11:45pm will be your last chance.

Live in rochester?

"* anthony thanks anthony.

In a statement... tik?

"*tok says it disagrees and is disappointed by the administration' s




