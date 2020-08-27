Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big turnout on day one of early voting

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Big turnout on day one of early voting

Big turnout on day one of early voting

[NFA] Voters in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming began casting in-person ballots on Friday.

In Virginia, elections officials in Fairfax and Arlington counties reported heavy turnout, with lines out the door.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

DIGITAL: WTVR.

NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS.

NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC.

VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY.

EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT’S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH / NO USE RICHMOND, VA MEDIA MARKETS**~ "We are excited to exercise our rights as a citizen and we are revved up to vote for our candidate.” Motivated voters cast their ballots Friday in Minnesota, as the first day of early voting got underway in the state - along with South Dakota, Wyoming and Virginia.

“It’s now or never.” “It’s an incredibly important vote.” Voters in Richmond, Virginia waited in line for a polling station to open… While in Fairfax County - closer to

Class="kln">Washington, DC - the line to vote stretched on for hours by midday, according to the Washington Post.

The candidates on Friday headed to Minnesota… a state which Donald Trump lost in 2016 and where the president was scheduled to hold a campaign rally.

Democrat Joe Biden - who has a comfortable lead in the state, according to recent opinion polls - spoke in Hermantown about Trump's handling of the coronavirus: "In the midst of this unprecedented national crises, Trump has given up on even pretending to do his job.

Almost 200,000 lives lost in the last six months." Some voters in Minnesota said they chose to mask-up and vote early to avoid potential crowds on Election Day - citing concerns about the coronavirus.

The pandemic is expected to cause a major surge in voting by mail as well.

But with Trump repeatedly suggesting, without evidence, that mail-in ballots lead to fraud… and with some questioning whether their ballot would be handled properly by the post office… some early voters in Minneapolis said they wanted to show up to make sure their vote was counted.

“I did mail a couple of years ago and that was very convenient, but now there is obviously a fuss about that working or not working so I thought why not get up, stand in line and get it done in person.”




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

Trump and Biden both campaign in Minnesota as early voting begins

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden are campaigning in Minnesota as the state begins its early voting process. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Minnesota

 Polling shows President Trump is trailing Joe Biden in Minnesota, but the Trump campaign is determined to make a play for the state.
CBS News

Early Voting Begins in Four States, With Long Lines but Few Disruptions

 Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden traveled to Minnesota, a battleground state, as its residents began to head to the polls.
NYTimes.com

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

AP Top Stories Sept. 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Sept. 18th: Trump, Biden fight for votes in Minnesota; Early voting starts in Virginia; Hundreds of thousands still without..
USATODAY.com

Long lines in Virginia as early voting begins

 Lines of voters stretched hundreds deep in northern Virginia and other parts of the state on the first day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election...
USATODAY.com

Man pretending to help dying air force veteran steals from him as he passes away

 A man who was pretending to help a dying air force veteran while on a bus stole his belongings during the final moments of the man's life.On September 10, a..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

TikTok and WeChat apps won't be available for download starting Sunday

 Popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat will be banned from mobile app stores starting Sunday, as part of the Trump administration's push to get TikTok sold..
CBS News

President Trump says there will be enough vaccine available by April

 President Trump said Friday that there will be enough vaccine available to protect every American against the virus by April. His claim comes two days after he..
CBS News
Trump ally offered to arrange Assange pardon -lawyer [Video]

Trump ally offered to arrange Assange pardon -lawyer

[NFA] A lawyer for Julian Assange told a London court on Friday that she was present when an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump offered to arrange a pardon for the WikiLeaks founder in return for information that would "benefit President Trump politically." Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Wyoming Wyoming State in the United States

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate [Video]

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a public health crisis in the United States for years. The national suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. was mostly stable at the start of the 2000s. However, it rose by 57% from 2007 to 2018. That's an alarming jump from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2018. The sobering new report reveals Alaska had the highest youth suicide rate, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Snowstorm leaves Wyoming national park looking like a winter wonderland

 A snowstorm left Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming with four to five inches of snow in September.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming [Video]

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

South Dakota South Dakota State in the United States

SD officials promise thorough probe of AG crash

 South Dakota's governor and the state's secretary of public safety are promising a thorough and transparent investigation of a fatal crash involving the state's..
USATODAY.com

‘I Discovered the Body’: South Dakota’s Attorney General Offers New Crash Details

 Jason Ravnsborg, the attorney general, elaborated on what happened after his car struck something on a dark highway, saying he returned in the morning to find..
NYTimes.com

'I didn't see what I hit': South Dakota AG releases statement detailing role in fatal crash

 South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer when he struck and killed a man on Saturday night.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Fairfax, Virginia Fairfax, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States


Arlington County, Virginia Arlington County, Virginia County in the United States


Tweets about this