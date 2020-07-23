Global  
 

Plumes Of Smoke Visible In Glendora, Surrounding Communities As Bobcat Fire Spreads

On Friday, plumes of smoke could be seen in Glendale and other surrounding communities as crews continued to work toward containment of the growing Bobcat Fire.

Despite the smoky air, officials in Glendale said there was no imminent fire threat to the city.

Laurie Perez reports.


