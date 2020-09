Al Qaeda operatives arrested from #Kerala & #WestBengal | Oneindia News

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested nine suspected Al Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala in raids conducted early morning.

The men have been held for allegedly planning a terror strike in various parts of the country at the behest of handlers from Pakistan.

