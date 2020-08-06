BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day.

All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea.

BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite’.

Report by Avagninag.

