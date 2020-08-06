BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

Middle-class South Koreans are being squeezed out of Seoul, where affordable housing has run dry. That's despite multiple measures by President Moon Jae-in's government aimed at tamping down property prices. Gloria Tso reports.
The singer chatted to us after launching her hotly anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell' Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a reading at a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain.
The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was the venue's first major event since lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown.
A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Boris Johnson to apologise for the Covid-19 "testing mess", adding he was "frustrated" at the government's approach to the track and trace system. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn