Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:48s - Published
BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day.

All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea.

BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite’.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

BTS performs explosive hit 'Dynamite' on 'America's Got Talent'

 (CNN)BTS performed "Dynamite," the group's first all-English release, on "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday. Group members RM, Jin,...
WorldNews

'America's Got Talent': BTS lights up results show with 'Dynamite'; top 10 finalists set

 One of the biggest acts in the world perfromed on "America's Got Talent": BTS. The K-pop group brought the heat with their No. 1 hit "Dyanmite."
USATODAY.com
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success [Video]

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

Pyongyang summit deal should be fulfilled: S.Korean Prez

 Seoul, Sep 19 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Saturday that his Pyongyang summit accord with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should be implemented..
WorldNews

Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea may soon conduct its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in about a year, a South Korean military official..
WorldNews
S.Korea reports most daily cases since March [Video]

S.Korea reports most daily cases since March

VIDEO SHOWS: DISINFECTION OFFICER WITH SOUTH KOREA'S CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS, YOON TAE-HO, SPEAKING AT NEWS BRIEFING; SOUNDBITES FROM YOON; EXTERIOR OF SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published
South Koreans suffer under soaring property prices [Video]

South Koreans suffer under soaring property prices

Middle-class South Koreans are being squeezed out of Seoul, where affordable housing has run dry. That's despite multiple measures by President Moon Jae-in's government aimed at tamping down property prices. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Covid-19 Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 The agency says people who were in close contact with an infected person should be tested even if showing no symptoms. South Korea’s virus tracing has brought..
NYTimes.com

Japan’s ex-PM Abe visits controversial Tokyo shrine

 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression. Abe’s visit Saturday,..
WorldNews

More Korean women live alone, think less about marriage

 More than 3.09 million Korean women live alone, with growing numbers engaged in economic activities, government statistics showed Wednesday. According to..
WorldNews

Billboard Hot 100 Billboard Hot 100 Song chart in U.S.

BTS is the first K-Pop group to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart [Video]

BTS is the first K-Pop group to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart

The Korean performers have made history yet again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair [Video]

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair

The singer chatted to us after launching her hotly anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell' Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:17Published
PM gives reading at Battle of Britain service [Video]

PM gives reading at Battle of Britain service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a reading at a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain. The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was the venue's first major event since lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain [Video]

Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown. A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Starmer: PM must apologise for Covid testing mess [Video]

Starmer: PM must apologise for Covid testing mess

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Boris Johnson to apologise for the Covid-19 "testing mess", adding he was "frustrated" at the government's approach to the track and trace system. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic [Video]

Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

K-POP band BTS tops US Charts | Next dream: a Grammy | Oneindia News [Video]

K-POP band BTS tops US Charts | Next dream: a Grammy | Oneindia News

K-POP band BTS has reached a big milestone this year. It became the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The group’s first English-language song,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
BTS drops new song and video for Hyundai commercial [Video]

BTS drops new song and video for Hyundai commercial

The K-Pop group recently achieved record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, "Dynamite".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
BTS React To 'Dynamite' Debuting At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100 [Video]

BTS React To 'Dynamite' Debuting At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100

In a video message addressing their fans, K-pop superstars BTS react to their new single "Dynamite" debuting in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song marks the first time in the chart's..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:34Published