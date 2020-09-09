Global  
 

LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he was 'pissed off' after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA's most valuable player (MVP) award, losing out to Giannis Antetokounmpo.


