Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Saturday tweet, Trump urges replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'without delay'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published
In Saturday tweet, Trump urges replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'without delay'

In Saturday tweet, Trump urges replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'without delay'

In Saturday tweet, Trump urges replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'without delay'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Makes it Official: Will Seek Confirmation of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement ‘Without Delay!’

Trump Makes it Official: Will Seek Confirmation of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement ‘Without Delay!’ On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump stated that he will immediately seek to fill the Supreme...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com


With Ruth Bader Ginsburg's demise, all eyes on US Supreme Court; Democrats keen on checking Trump's move ahead of polls

A fierce political battle was shaping up on Saturday over the selection of a successor to...
DNA - Published

Setting Up Epic SCOTUS Battle: Trump Urges Senate to Vote 'Without Delay'

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged the Republican-run Senate to consider "without delay" his...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ACLU Of Minnesota Remembers Ginsburg, Champion Of Women’s Rights [Video]

ACLU Of Minnesota Remembers Ginsburg, Champion Of Women’s Rights

John Gordon, Executive Director of ACLU-MN remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a “force for good” and a force for bringing the United States closer to delivering on its promise of equality for..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:27Published
Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday was met with widespread sorrow and praise for her legacy that went even beyond the court system by Colorado political leaders –..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:44Published