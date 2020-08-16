PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. "Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust," Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. "Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur questioned the Congress party.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Union Minister Anurag Thakur's behaviour in Lok Sabha as unparliamentarily. Tharoor said, "Instead of answering objection raised on PM CARES Fund, Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant. "Two times the house has been adjourned as neither they are apologizing nor we will let the house to do business as usual. Whatever is happening right now is injustice and unparliamentarily behaviour," he added.
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha. The announcement comes just a day after massive ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the contentious bills. Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Tomar added that the MSPs of six rabi crops were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moves comes as opposition parties and farmer groups have threatened to intensify their agitation against the farm bills. Farmer groups have called for an pan India strike as a mark of protest. Reassuring the farmers, who the BJP alleges have been misled by opposition parties, Tomar reiterated the system of MSPs & APMCs will remain. Watch the full video for all the details.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came..
