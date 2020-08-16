Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s - Published
PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent.

It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act.

An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund.

Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anurag Thakur Anurag Thakur Indian politician

Anurag Thakur's remarks in worst possible taste, government trying to distract attention of people: Shashi Tharoor

 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday alleged that there is an attempt by the BJP-led government to distract the attention of people from real issues being..
IndiaTimes
Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund [Video]

Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. "Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust," Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. "Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur questioned the Congress party.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily [Video]

Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Union Minister Anurag Thakur's behaviour in Lok Sabha as unparliamentarily. Tharoor said, "Instead of answering objection raised on PM CARES Fund, Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant. "Two times the house has been adjourned as neither they are apologizing nor we will let the house to do business as usual. Whatever is happening right now is injustice and unparliamentarily behaviour," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops [Video]

Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops

Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha. The announcement comes just a day after massive ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the contentious bills. Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Tomar added that the MSPs of six rabi crops were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moves comes as opposition parties and farmer groups have threatened to intensify their agitation against the farm bills. Farmer groups have called for an pan India strike as a mark of protest. Reassuring the farmers, who the BJP alleges have been misled by opposition parties, Tomar reiterated the system of MSPs & APMCs will remain. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:31Published

Govt hikes minimum support price for wheat, five other rabi crops

 Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday told the Lok Sabha said that minimum support price (MSP) of six Rabi crops has been increased. The..
IndiaTimes

Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union calls for nationwide protest on September 25

 Protests are already taking place in Punjab and Haryana since the Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on September 14, 2020, by Union Minister of Agriculture &..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: BJP’s Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress’ ‘Himachal ka chokra’ counter [Video]

Watch: BJP’s Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress’ ‘Himachal ka chokra’ counter

A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:32Published
Besides cricketer and politician, Chetan Chauhan was a good human being: Anurag Thakur [Video]

Besides cricketer and politician, Chetan Chauhan was a good human being: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and former president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anurag Thakur expressed sorrow on the demise of Chetan Chauhan. 'It is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi [Video]

MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published