PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent.

It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act.

An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund.

Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha