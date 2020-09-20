Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills.

Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct.

Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it?

They should apologies for their misconduct in the house.

It is a shameful act."