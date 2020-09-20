Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

Farm bills: Bhupender Yadav calls opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha 'shameful act'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills.

Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct.

Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it?

They should apologies for their misconduct in the house.

It is a shameful act."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhupender Yadav Indian politician


Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Farmers in Maharashta's Dhule welcome Centre's farm bills [Video]

Farmers in Maharashta's Dhule welcome Centre's farm bills

Farmers of Maharashtra's Dhule district welcomed the new agriculture reform bills. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid oppositions' ruckus. One of the farmers said, "The Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvests all over the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel [Video]

12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP's longstanding ally, urges President not to sign farm Bills

 "Please stand by the farmers, `kisan mazdoors`, `aarhtiyas` (agents), labourers and Dalits," Badal said in a statement.
DNA
Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president [Video]

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers of UP, MP optimistic about agriculture bills [Video]

Farmers of UP, MP optimistic about agriculture bills

Farmer of Moradabad and Gorakhpur are optimistic about the agriculture bills. UP framers said these bills will give them new opportunities. In Madhya Pradesh also farmers accepted the reform. Rajya..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:08Published
Agriculture bills will turn farmers into slaves: DMK in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Agriculture bills will turn farmers into slaves: DMK in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on September 20 said that the Central government is rushing with the agricultural bills and alleged that it did not even consult any farmers association on the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9 [Video]

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published