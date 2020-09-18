Opposition MPs broke microphone but BJP broke backbone of Indian democracy: Derek O'Brien

TMC's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien on September 20 tried to justify the misconduct of MPs over agriculture reform bills in the Upper House by saying "MPs broke microphone in Rajya Sabha but BJP broke the backbone of Indian democracy."
Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.
The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House. "In the year 2020, there has been an extraordinary situation around the world and also in the country. Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. The Centre government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions on the bill were underway, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), MP Derek O'Brien said, the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020 is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning. He said, "You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning".
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed disappointment over the senior ministers not condemning Deputy Chairman's behavior in their press conference on September 20. He further claimed the Rajya Sabha ruckus to be a conspiracy, built by BJP leadership. KC Venugopal said, "I saw the press conference by Rajnath Singh and 5 other Ministers. They're justifying Deputy Chairman's action and attitude. That was very unfortunate. We expected decent reaction from senior Ministers. They should've at least condemned the practice." "But they are justifying the Deputy Chairman, and the procedure. It means today's entire episode was a conspiracy, built by BJP leadership. They want to suppress the voice of farmers in the House," he added.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct. Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it? They should apologies for their misconduct in the house. It is a shameful act."
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on September 20 condemned ruckus of some MPs and called it a saddening incident. "The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mice at a chair on which not only Deputy Chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?" said Irani.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on September 19 said that taxation and other Laws corners public funds for PM-CARES to direct detriment of state relief funds. "The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime and it corners the public funds for PM-CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds," said Moitra in an ongoing Parliament session.
