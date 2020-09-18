Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,'



Talk about TikTok whiplash, although that’s normal thing these days. Hours before a new ban was supposed to be put in place to block new downloads and updates of the popular video-sharing app, President Donald Trump has come out to say there is a deal, and it has his “blessing.” Read more...

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970