Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise in raw political power."


Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden indicates he won't release SCOTUS nominee list

 "To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power," Biden said in his remarks.
Biden says he won't be releasing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Sunday that he won't be releasing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. "Putting a..
Trump's plan to replace Ginsburg an abuse of power, says Biden

 The Democratic presidential nominee says it is wrong to replace Justice Ginsburg before the election.
Supreme Court Live Tracker: Updates as Biden Speaks on Trump, Ginsburg Vacancy

 Lisa Murkowski of Alaska became the second Republican senator to say the Senate should not consider a nominee before the presidential election.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push [Video]

Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before the November election. I mean, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell wouldn't give President (Barack) Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing 10 months before the presidential election. I think that, you know, both for Sen.

A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,' [Video]

A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,'

Talk about TikTok whiplash, although that’s normal thing these days. Hours before a new ban was supposed to be put in place to block new downloads and updates of the popular video-sharing app, President Donald Trump has come out to say there is a deal, and it has his “blessing.” Read more...

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

ActBlue sees huge surge in small-dollar donations following Ginsburg’s death

 Supreme Court 1 (Verge Stock)

ActBlue, the FEC-certified Democratic fundraising site, says its fundraising following the Friday death of Supreme Court..
Live Updates and Tracker: Supreme Court and Justice Ginsburg

 As tributes to Justice Ginsburg continued, Democrats argued that the fight to replace her was about health care. Republicans, who refused to consider a nominee..
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins oppose vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement before election

 Murkowski joins Sen. Collins of Maine as the only two Senate Republicans to explicitly reject the idea of voting on a nominee before the election.
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress


Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Frontrunner to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Seat

 The frontrunner to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court -- if Donald Trump gets his way -- has all the signs of voting to repeal..
Two Republican senators break ranks with Trump on Ginsburg replacement

Biden blasts Trump for 'exercise in raw political power,' as two of the Senate's 53 Republicans say...
