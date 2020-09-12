Sunday Evening Weather

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:54s - Published 2 weeks ago

16 WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

We'll talk about a dividing line.Temperatures today here in Jacksonreached around 84 degrees.

Since then,we've cooled off to around 81 by aroundfive o'clock.

But notice thetemperature difference.

The areas thathave clear skies air in the eighties,places that have that dense cloud coverin the sixties and seventies,Hattiesburg has barely budged out ofthe mid sixties.

Today actually got toa high of 67 and they've been seeingsome light showers down south along thePine Belt.

But for us here at homeacross central Mississippi, this iswhat we can expect.

Temperatures thatare in the eighties will quickly dropto the seventies by sunset.

Ah,comfortable evening ahead with cloudyskies, for the most part as we headinto the overnight hours.

And then aswe continue through the week, we'regoing to increase our rain chances.

Sohere's what we're dealing with rightnow.

Here is Tropical Storm Beta overthe day.

Today, it's kind of had alittle bit of a better structure,especially along its center, with thatexcessive conviction, and this is goingto continue to transport itself overtowards the West.

But as it continuesmoving west, it has to go through dryair and an increased amount of windshear.

It's one of the reasons whywe've been seeing a little bit morecloud cover as we've gone through todayand even forward tomorrow.

So watchwhat happens as this system starts tomake its way towards Texas.

That dryair really helps erode the systemitself.

So once it makes landfall, isquoted, quickly downgrade itself to adepression most likely, and a lot ofthat rain on that Southern and evenpart of that western edge is going toget eroded away and notice how a lot ofthat rain is on the northern and evenon the backside.

And unfortunately,that's going to be for Louisiana andeven for Mississippi as we head intothe week.

So here's the track of thelatest around four o'clock advisorymaking landfall anywhere betweenVictoria and Galveston, Texas, aroundMonday afternoon as a strong tropicalstorm.

But it slowly curves moretowards the north and east as we gothrough the rest of the week beforestarting to really pick up speed.

ByWednesday, it quickly goes into atropical depression than a remnant lowas it moves into parts of Louisiana andMississippi.

Notice how we're in thiscone of uncertainty on that right handside of the system.

It's really justgonna be a blob of heavy rain and somegusty winds at times.

But our rainchances are going to be prettysignificant because this tropicalmoisture notice again not very intenseover towards San Antonio Austin, CorpusChristi.

But ah, lot of this tropicalmoisture is going to be fed into partsof Louisiana and Mississippi as we headinto Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ofthis upcoming week.

So timing this outfor you for tomorrow.

Here's what we'relooking at.

Temperatures going from 63by around seven, and then we'll end upgetting into the seventies by aroundlunchtime notice.

A lot of that rate isgonna be staying farther to the southof the Metro.

We're talking aboutClaiborne's Adam as well as parts ofJefferson Davis County, even possiblymaybe one or two stray showers.

Butmost of this rain is going to betailored from Pike Walt Hall Countytowards Lincoln, Franklin Adams, aswells Jefferson counties.

As we gothrough the later part of the daytomorrow, 77 by around three o'clock.Ah, lot of us.

They're staying in theseventies, especially with that extracloud cover.

And then we'll get toaround 70 degrees by seven o'clocktomorrow evening and then as far as therainfall chances again, just real quickto show this to you.

Ah, lot of thisrain going to be tailored towards theback side, well away from the center ofthis system.

So rain.

Chances are goingto greatly increase Wednesday afternoonas well as the day on Thursday.Rainfall totals four.

Mississippi haveactually jumped up since this morning.Originally were on round 1 to 3 inches.Now looking at potentially 2 to 4inches across the metro, five inchesdown south towards McComb, evenpossibly over two matches.

So we'regonna continue to track the TropicSpring fall Does start on Tuesday.

It'sgonna feel quite comfortable with thetemperatures in the seventies.Unfortunately, looking at a rainy dayfor the start of fall, rain changesstart.

Thio diminish some as we headinto the weekend and temperatures goback up into the mid eighties.Yeah,