Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural Painted In Midtown Sacramento

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:11s - Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural Painted In Midtown Sacramento
The mural is located behind Rick's Dessert Diner on J Street.

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Sacramento on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:03Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Davis on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:47Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis

Vigils for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will occur in Sacramento and Davis on..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:12Published