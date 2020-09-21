Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WandaVision Season 1

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:21s - Published
WandaVision Season 1

WandaVision Season 1

WandaVision Season 1 - Official Trailer - Disney+ Welcome to WandaVision.

Coming soon to Disney+.

Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JAlchemisttt

𝐉𝐨𝐥𝐭⚡ When Wanda loses her carrot hair color after a breakdown and we finally witness her dark brown hair again in the se… https://t.co/pqg6xPoGMz 5 minutes ago

nattyduchesneau

batty natty 🦇 so hype for the new season of the mandalorian and for wandavision ✨ 7 minutes ago

Cosmic_Cap

Cosmic Cap @MarvelStudios @disneyplus @wandavision Please drop the whole season instead of 1 episode a week, I’m dying over here! 8 minutes ago

c4spoilers

Careful 4 Spoilers #WandaVision Season 1 Coming to Disney+ https://t.co/ejgWobOH61 8 minutes ago

MetalDave815

Dave “some spooky bullshit” Rhinna #WandaVision will be the best season of the year. 17 minutes ago

theeyesgirl

sunshine Shar ☀️(Shar-Shar Binks) RT @royaltyloki: if the wandavision trailer is gonna play during the emmys can it play soon i'm trying to watch the season finale of 90 day… 49 minutes ago

royaltyloki

abbey if the wandavision trailer is gonna play during the emmys can it play soon i'm trying to watch the season finale of 90 day fiance 51 minutes ago

XxCeraPanda30xX

❤︎ꨄ︎ 𝔈𝔪𝔬𝔖𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔨𝔶𝔖𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔢𝔰 ꨄ︎❤︎ RT @disneyplus: This is the way… to get pumped for the coming months. Start streaming favorites like Hidden Figures, X2, and Big, plus Orig… 1 hour ago