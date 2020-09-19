Terre Haute vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

At wthitv.com.

Justice ruth bader ginsburg's death is not just affecting people on capitol hill.

Right here in the wabash valley... people are remembering her contributions to the nation.

A vigil was held in her honor tonight.

Nat pop:vigil this was the scene outside the federal courthouse in terre haute this evening.

Candles were lit as people mourned the late supreme justice.

Masks covered their faces as they reflected on the life of the trailblazing judge.

"ruth is considered a hero in a lot of our eyes so it's a way of paying tribute to our hero for all the things shes done