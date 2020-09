Vigil at Himmel Park honors Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:49s - Published 9 minutes ago

Dozens gather to remember icon Supreme Court Justice and write to Senators

VIGIL.

JUSTICE GINSBURG DIEDFRIDAY -- AT THE AGE OF 87.

ASNINE ON YOUR SIDE'S ROGELIOMARES REPORTS -- THERE WASPRACTICAL PURPOSE TO THEGATHERING EARLIER TONIGHT.THEY'RE TOGETHER, APART.

SOTTHEY CANNOT FEEL ALONE, BEINGOUT HERE, SOCIALLY DISTANTWITH THEIR MASKS ON.

04SECHIMMEL PARK WAS THE PLACE TOBE IN TUCSON IF YOU WANTED TOHONOR THE MEMORY OF JUSTICERUTH BADER GINSBURG.

SOT IT'SJUST NICE TO KNOW THAT YOU'RENOT ALONE IN CARING ABOUT THEISSUES THAT SHE CARED ABOUTAND THE ACHIEVEMENTS THAT SHEDID.

11SEC THEY BROUGHT THEIRSIGNS, THEIR LAWN CHAIRS EVENTHEIR DINNER.

WHILE THEY'RESTILL AT A DISTANCE IT WAS ACHANCE TO COME TOGETHER.

SOTPEOPLE JUST APPRECIATING HERLEGACY AND THAT WE COULD COMETOGETHER WITH PEOPLE WHO CAREABOUT THE SAME THINGS IN THISTIME OF SEPARATION.

15SECORGANIZER CHERYL CAGE SAYSTHIS GROUP CAME HERE WITH AMISSION.

SOT WHERE PEOPLE WHOCARE ABOUT JUSTICE GINSBURGCOULD GET TOGETHER AND BE WITHTHEIR FRIENDS, BUT WE'RE ALSODOING LETTER WRITING TO THESENATORS WHO ARE GOING TO BEMAKING THAT IMPORTANT DECISIONWHETHER WE'RE GOING TO ALLOWOUR NEXT JUSTICE TO BE CHOSENBEFORE WE CHOOSE OUR NEXTPRESIDENT.

19SEC PEOPLE HADCHANCE TO WRITE TO INDIVIDUALSENATORS, EITHER THANKING THEMOR COMPELLING THEM TO ACERTAIN ACTION.

THE LETTERS TOTHE SENATORS WERE COLLECTED INBOXES.

SOT AND THEN I'M GOINGTO FEDEX ALL THESE LETTERS TOTHE PARTICULAR SENATOR.

07SECA VIGIL TO HONOR AN ICON ANDTO PARTICIPATE IN THEDEMOCRATIC PROCESS SHE SPENTHER LIFE SERVING.

ROGELIOMARES, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.AND AS AMERICANS MOURN THEPASSING OF JUSTICE GINSBURG --