'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep

After sweeping the Comedy Series categories at the Emmys, the Canadian cast and crew, including Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy, react to their seven wins.

Dan Levy discusses how the series brings laughs but also conversation, and weighs in on whether the possibility of a cinematic version of "Schitt's Creek".

Plus, O'Hara considers what Moira Rose would wear to accept her Emmy.