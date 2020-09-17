Global  
 

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
CHIEFS BEAT CHARGERS IN OT

The kansas city chiefs on the road taking on the los angeles chargers..

This matchup tends to always be a knail bitter and todays game was no different patrick mahomes..

Herbert mahomes harrison butker sot: andy reid/chiefs head coach: "i was proud of our guys for battling through.

Things weren't going very well for us on either side of the ball but the guys rallied it."

Sot: patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback: "not every game you're going to be winning the whole entire game.

There is going to be difficult situations, i mean there's great football players all around this league and so we have to find a way to win no matter what adversity hits us, and no matter situation we are in the game."sot: harrison butker/chiefs kicker: "i was able to hit from 67 before the game and 70 at halftime coach toub knew that and he told coach reid that if we get to the 40 yard line we'll be good.

That'd be a 58 yarder and i can just swing easy i don't need to change anything, but last year i don't think i would've made all three of those, hopefully i would've made the last one but i definitely feel stronger




Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 100-65 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Chargers game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports - Published

Chiefs at Chargers time, channel, prediction: How to watch, live stream AFC West battle in Week 2

Everything you need to know to tune in for Sunday's matchup
CBS Sports - Published

Herbert wows Bolts, but Taylor still starter if 100%

With Chargers starter Tyrod Taylor experiencing chest pain that necessitated a trip to the hospital,...
ESPN - Published


RaiderACE562

6 WINS LEFT FOR KOBE 💜💛🏀 ☠️1-0 🏁🇳🇬♠️ @crazyass_jeremy Nigga I bet you do too. Our defense is awful. We probably won't beat the Saints either. And the Ch… https://t.co/4XNRlMAVen 3 minutes ago

TommyOnTheSpot

Tommy On The Spot It would have been so much more fun today if the #Chargers beat the #Chiefs 3 minutes ago

B_radd_96

Brandon Honestly, after watching the chiefs struggle against the Chargers, they’re definitely beat able. We don’t have near… https://t.co/Bx9m0UqA1W 4 minutes ago

Byrd4L

Airman Byrd RT @jeffzrebiec: Chiefs beat Chargers in OT on long Butker FG. So Ravens and Chiefs go into next Monday's showdown in Baltimore at 2-0. 5 minutes ago

chiefsstl

Chiefs STL Mike @darealmike_dub The chargers printed t shirts the last time they beat the chiefs. 😂😂😂 8 minutes ago

DangerousBishop

Douggie Fresh RT @SportsRV: Here's the thing, maybe the Texans aren't supposed to beat the Chiefs and the Ravens, but they should at least compete. The C… 14 minutes ago

romanncoee

Roman Coe 🧞‍♀️ @jdir23 They played pretty hard today it’s just the minor mistakes but cmon we know frfr the chargers just can’t beat the chiefs.. 18 minutes ago

combs_lana

Lana Wilson-Combs What an EXCITING day of Football!!! Seattle 35 New England 30. My Rams beat The Eagles 37-19. Chiefs beat the Charg… https://t.co/IKj6FESU9I 20 minutes ago


KC firms design SoFi Stadium [Video]

KC firms design SoFi Stadium

Two Kansas City firms had a hand in bringing Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium to life.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
NFL Picks Week 2: AFC West [Video]

NFL Picks Week 2: AFC West

CBS Denver sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down NFL Week 2 matchups in the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos face the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to take down the Los..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 03:09Published