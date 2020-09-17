CHIEFS BEAT CHARGERS IN OT

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 minutes ago

The kansas city chiefs on the road taking on the los angeles chargers..

This matchup tends to always be a knail bitter and todays game was no different patrick mahomes..

Herbert mahomes harrison butker sot: andy reid/chiefs head coach: "i was proud of our guys for battling through.

Things weren't going very well for us on either side of the ball but the guys rallied it."

Sot: patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback: "not every game you're going to be winning the whole entire game.

There is going to be difficult situations, i mean there's great football players all around this league and so we have to find a way to win no matter what adversity hits us, and no matter situation we are in the game."sot: harrison butker/chiefs kicker: "i was able to hit from 67 before the game and 70 at halftime coach toub knew that and he told coach reid that if we get to the 40 yard line we'll be good.

That'd be a 58 yarder and i can just swing easy i don't need to change anything, but last year i don't think i would've made all three of those, hopefully i would've made the last one but i definitely feel stronger