Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires

Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires

Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires

The nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl is among the properties that have since been destroyed by the Bobcat fire.

Laurie Perez reports.


As Firefighters Battle Dozens Of Blazes, California's Bobcat Fire Nears 100,000 Acres

Improving weather conditions have aided firefighters' efforts to contain major wildfires on the West...
NPR - Published


Stubborn Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week [Video]

Stubborn Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week

Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the ever-growing Bobcat fire burning for nearly two weeks in the mountains of northeast Los Angeles. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:00Published
Fire Fight Against Bobcat Fire Continues In Angeles National Forest [Video]

Fire Fight Against Bobcat Fire Continues In Angeles National Forest

Several structures were threatened Friday, during the second week of the Bobcat Fire, in a massive wildfire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest. Nicole Comstock reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:10Published
Creek and North Complex fires continue to burn [Video]

Creek and North Complex fires continue to burn

Fire officials say the Creek Fire is continuing to spread and containment remains the same. So far the fire has burned just under 245,000 acres and is 18-percent contained.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:30Published