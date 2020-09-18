|
Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires
The nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl is among the properties that have since been destroyed by the Bobcat fire.
Laurie Perez reports.
