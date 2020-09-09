Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20).

Bad Bunny's performance was being livestreamed on YouTube, however, a lot of New Yorkers caught the truck driving around the city.

Footage filmed by @jaredgilmour shows the truck followed by a few police cars and residents on bikes.