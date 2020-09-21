Schitt’s Creek The Big Winner In A Very Different Looking Emmys Awards Show

Global  
 

The Emmys wrestled with providing joy and hope as the pandemic and social injustice rages on all around it.

With many of the acceptance speeches pointing towards the November presidential election as a chance for change, Schitt’s Creek unrelenting joy and positivity shone through, with a history-making sweep of the comedy awards, while Succession took home the prize for best drama series.


