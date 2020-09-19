Trump Could Announce Supreme Court Replacement, Here's A Look At 2 Women Among The Frontrunners Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:30s - Published 3 minutes ago Trump Could Announce Supreme Court Replacement, Here's A Look At 2 Women Among The Frontrunners CBS News has learned two women judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the frontrunners. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources A Look at Possible Justices Amy Barrett and Barbara Lagoa In the 1980 election, Ronald Reagan made headway with women voters by pledging to name the first...

Newsmax - Published 1 hour ago







Tweets about this CBS Chicago CBS News has learned two women judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the frontrunners.… https://t.co/JYkAU6DJGh 1 minute ago Todd S. Stewart New story on NPR: President Trump Could Announce His Supreme Court Nominee Within The Week https://t.co/IMTdp6Hgqf 4 hours ago Capital Journal When will President Trump announce his Supreme Court pick? Who are the top nominees Trump might put forward? Has a… https://t.co/pIUPRZXlnF 15 hours ago IJAO RT @Algemeiner: With the assistance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made confirmation of Trump’s federal judicial nomine… 15 hours ago Nate Colian @greggutfeld I feel trump if he was smart would make Biden tell the nation who he would pic 4 Supreme Court. Then w… https://t.co/EELBDvEpgV 20 hours ago Jeanette ❌Parler: TexasFreedom101 RT @Partofthat13: But worry not! Trump could nominate a non-conforming tree, but if has just Conservative leaf,the Bolshevik Dems will “RES… 20 hours ago Partofthat1/3FREEALEXJONES DEMS=COMMUNISTS But worry not! Trump could nominate a non-conforming tree, but if has just Conservative leaf,the Bolshevik Dems wil… https://t.co/cJKPZ3hjw4 20 hours ago Suited Gladiators NPR News: President Trump Could Announce His Supreme Court Nominee Within The Week https://t.co/zZGuipkV0X 21 hours ago