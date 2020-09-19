Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Could Announce Supreme Court Replacement, Here's A Look At 2 Women Among The Frontrunners

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Trump Could Announce Supreme Court Replacement, Here's A Look At 2 Women Among The Frontrunners

Trump Could Announce Supreme Court Replacement, Here's A Look At 2 Women Among The Frontrunners

CBS News has learned two women judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the frontrunners.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A Look at Possible Justices Amy Barrett and Barbara Lagoa

In the 1980 election, Ronald Reagan made headway with women voters by pledging to name the first...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

cbschicago

CBS Chicago CBS News has learned two women judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the frontrunners.… https://t.co/JYkAU6DJGh 1 minute ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart New story on NPR: President Trump Could Announce His Supreme Court Nominee Within The Week https://t.co/IMTdp6Hgqf 4 hours ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal When will President Trump announce his Supreme Court pick? Who are the top nominees Trump might put forward? Has a… https://t.co/pIUPRZXlnF 15 hours ago

IraqiJewishAOnt

IJAO RT @Algemeiner: With the assistance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made confirmation of Trump’s federal judicial nomine… 15 hours ago

NathanColian

Nate Colian @greggutfeld I feel trump if he was smart would make Biden tell the nation who he would pic 4 Supreme Court. Then w… https://t.co/EELBDvEpgV 20 hours ago

texasfreedom101

Jeanette ❌Parler: TexasFreedom101 RT @Partofthat13: But worry not! Trump could nominate a non-conforming tree, but if has just Conservative leaf,the Bolshevik Dems will “RES… 20 hours ago

Partofthat13

Partofthat1/3FREEALEXJONES DEMS=COMMUNISTS But worry not! Trump could nominate a non-conforming tree, but if has just Conservative leaf,the Bolshevik Dems wil… https://t.co/cJKPZ3hjw4 20 hours ago

SuitdGladiators

Suited Gladiators NPR News: President Trump Could Announce His Supreme Court Nominee Within The Week https://t.co/zZGuipkV0X 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg

A day after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a political battle is shaping up over who will name her replacement. CBS News’ Natalie Brand reports from Washington.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:46Published
Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington [Video]

Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington

Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:26Published
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published