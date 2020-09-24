celebrities react to indictment

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Many celebrities... athletes and activists have also been speaking out after the grand jury decision...saying justice wasn't served.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine shares their reactions.

##### celebrities...organi zations...influence rs and activists busy on social media wednesday... many sharing their disappointment.

Others using the decision as an incentive for people to register to vote.

Actress kerry washington tweeting quote: "daniel cameron is on donald trump's short list as replacement of #r- g-b on the supreme court.

The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #breonnataylor.

Vote."

Hip hop artist...actor and activist common quoting james baldwin, saying..."to be a negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time."

He was also at a rally in frankfort back in june...where he called for justice for breonna taylor...and made a promise to protect black women.

Common: "i stand up for black women because it was a black woman who told me to say her name.

Say her name.

Breonna taylor."

The a-c-l-u of kentucky also went to twitter saying...in part: "none of the charges are related to her death.

Once again, the state has denied that black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable."

"what do we want?

Justice.

When do we want it?

Now."

Even the university of kentucky...where taylor was a former student... saying...in part..."how breonna's tragic death is addressed as a matter of law is not something i, or anyone on our campus, can control.what we can determine is the sense of moral clarity, intellectual focus and urgent commitment we bring to ensuring it never happens again."

These...only a few of the hundreds of statements after the indictment announcement wednesday.

Users continue to use hashtags... such as justice for breonna, hashtag breonna taylor ...and what many have been chanting at protests across the country...say her name.

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

