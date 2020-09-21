PM Modi reassures farmers: Farm bills need of 21st century, MSP will continue like before | Oneindia

Global  
 

As the chorus grows against the controversial farm bills that have been passed in the Parliament amid protests by the opposition, PM Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers that system of providing minimum support price will continue as earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the Minimum Support Price mechanism will continue.

He also assured that these policies were not anti-Mandis and stated that his government was committed to their modernisation.


