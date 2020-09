'Good chance Mendy will play vs WBA' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:34s - Published 1 day ago 'Good chance Mendy will play vs WBA' Edouard Mendy could be in contention to play in Chelsea's next Premier League game against West Brom, according to Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show. 0

