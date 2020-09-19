Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism over her friendship with Addison Rae
Kourtney Kardashian, a 41-year-old reality star,has recently come under fire for spending so muchtime with Addison Rae, a 19-year-old influencer.The pair first met in-person in March whenKardashian’s son, avid TikTok fan Mason Disick,made a cameo in one of Rae’s videos.Though all the posts about their friendshiphave been harmless fun, commenters constantlyquestion their unusual 22-year age gap.“This friendship still weirds me out,”one user wrote in the comments of a recentpost that showed the pair at the pool.“i cant imagine what their conversationsare made up of,” another said.“41 and hanging around with 19-year-oldsin swimming pools,” a user commented.That last comment is what inspired Kardashianto respond after months of questioning.“Do you suggest a better place?”Kardashian wrote.
“I’m looking for ideas”