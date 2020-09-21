Global  
 

The Big Emmy Winners In 2020

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Big Emmy Winners In 2020
'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen' Win Big , at 2020 Emmy Awards.

Emmy Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The complete list of winners has been announced for the 2020 Emmy Awards! The big winner of the night...
Just Jared - Published

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek big winners in politically charged Emmys

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during a politically charged Emmy...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on...
euronews - Published


Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’ [Video]

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:18Published
Trending: Emmy Winners [Video]

Trending: Emmy Winners

The night's big winner was Schitt's Creek which took home plenty of awards including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Oustanding Comedy Series.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys [Video]

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published