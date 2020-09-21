Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’
The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Emmys used to be a night full of entertainment but the pandemic sent it virtual and there was an assumption that as a result it may be somewhat lacklustre but that was not the case at all. hese are..