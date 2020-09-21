Global  
 

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.


