Absentee Voting Now Available

People who will be out of town or unable to vote at the polls on November 3rd may request an absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Won't be able to make it in to vote on november third.

Nat pop: "i really don't trust the mail.

Booneville resident carol gamble said she won't be casting an absentee ballot, but will vote in person on november third.

You know, voter fraud and things like that, i wanna be there in person to tell them who i want to vote for."

Whether you have a trip out of town or a disability people use absentee ballots to make sure they get a chance to vote.

Prentiss county circuit clerk mike kelly said the first day of absentee voting has been busy.

"i think we'll have more absentees possibly than normal, but i still think that the vast majority of people will still go to the polls and vote."

Kelley explained briefly how the absentee ballots process works.

Nat pop: "we've had several inquiries" people can call and request a ballot.

They can also stop by.

They have to give a legitimate reason for why they need an absentee ballot.

One man at the prentiss county circuit clerk's office said he is a truck driver, and he needed one because he would not be in town on november third.

"we do not hand ballots out of course.

We mail ballots to those that call and request them, to disabled and over 65 within the county."

He added some also go outside the county by mail to people such as college students and people temporarily living outside the county.

Kelley encouraged people not to procrastinate.

"if you know that you're going to be out of town, whatever that reason might be that you need to cast an absentee ballot, come in sometime before the end, because usually there is a rush right before the very end."

The deadline to register to vote is october 3rd at noon.

The deadline for people to come into the office and cast an absentee ballet is on halloween, october thirty-first at five p-m..

In tupelo, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

