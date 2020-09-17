Fayette County Clerk Announces Polling Locations

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at normal polling locations, like schools, there will only be six in-person voting locations.

County clerk talked today about the additional polling locations that'll be available this upcoming election in the county.

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot... you can mail it or drop it off at one of six new ballot drop boxes.

The clerk is encouraging you to vote early if you can...he says he'll only about 25 percent of you will be able to vote in- person on election day.

L3: election 2020 white don blevins fayette county clerk fayette county clerk don blevins: "we can handle the mail volume here, it's not going to kill us.

What's hurting us is lack of location availability due to our circumstances here in town.

So, really asking people to vote by mail."

Remember...you only have until october 5th to register to vote.

To do that...and to find out where your nearest in-person voting and ballot drop box sports are...go