Today multiple school districts had their students back online to begin the school year with distanc

Today multiple school districts had their students back online to begin the school year with distance learning.

A lot of students went back to class today... putting the first day of distance learning to the test.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow joins us live in eugene.... to show us how the first day of remote learning went for a couple of families.

Right and even though kids don't have a playground to run around on.... they're running around playing in this neighborhood and exchanging stories about how their first day of distance learning went.

The two moms i spoke with say "it's so far so good" when it comes to their first day of the school year.

Anna campbell is a mom of two little boys... one in 1st grade and the other in 4th who go to prairie mountain elementary school in the bethel school district... she says they both hopped on their laptops this morning to start their first day of virtual learning... she says overall..

They enjoyed it.

And it lasted about an hour.

They did an amazing online virtual tour for the kids, where all their teachers had avitars and little buttons that they could click it made their classrooms feel really fun and interactive the bethel school district is one of several districts that began online learning today.

Eugene's 4j district is also remote..

And older kids in springfield went back online today too.

