Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh brought morning tea for the suspended MPs who are protesting in the Parliament premises against their suspension from the upper house.

The MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on September 21 for their 'unruly behaviour.'

Congress MP Ripun Bora said, "Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

He also brought some tea and snacks for us." "No one from the government has come to enquire about us.

Many Opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show their solidarity with us," he added.