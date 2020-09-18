Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.
Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behavior' in the Upper House on September 20.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the 'unruly behaviour' of the MPs in the Upper House on September 20 and called it 'unfortunate'. "It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection," Said RS Chairman.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. Naidu said that he was pained by what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and said that the image of the Rajya Sabha has been tarnished. Naidu slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. Opposition MPs raised slogans even as the Chairman was announcing their suspension. The ruckus on Sunday had started after the opposition demanded that the farm laws be sent to a select committee. Opposition has been alleging that the farm bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while the BJP has said that efforts are on to mislead farmers and has stated that MSP system will remain intact. Watch the full video for all the details.
