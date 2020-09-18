Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman brings morning tea for protesting MPs in Parliament premises

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh brought morning tea for the suspended MPs who are protesting in the Parliament premises against their suspension from the upper house.

The MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on September 21 for their 'unruly behaviour.'

Congress MP Ripun Bora said, "Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

He also brought some tea and snacks for us." "No one from the government has come to enquire about us.

Many Opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show their solidarity with us," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Deputy Chairman bringing tea for suspended RS MPs shows 'excellent democratic values': Naidu

 "The incident happened day before yesterday in the Rajya Sabha has damaged parliamentary dignity. But I was told that ... despite all this ... Today the Deputy..
IndiaTimes

RS deputy chairman Harivansh arrives with tea for 8 suspended MPs who camped overnight at Parliament lawns

 The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in..
IndiaTimes

8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week for ‘unruly’ conduct

 Eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for a week on Monday for "unruly behaviour" during passage of the two farm bills on Sunday, with..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha stage walkout

 The Congress was the first to walkout from the House along with members of the AAP, TMC and Left parties. The members of all these three parties are among those..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi hails RS deputy chairman's 'Gandhigiri' of serving tea to suspended MPs

 Hailing “Gandhigiri” of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said his gesture of serving tea to those who insulted him..
IndiaTimes

Harivansh Narayan Singh Harivansh Narayan Singh Indian politician

RS Deputy Chairman on one-day fast against unruly behaviour of Opposition MPs

 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is observing a one-day (24 hours) fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the..
IndiaTimes

Parliament of India Parliament of India National bicameral legislature of the Republic of India

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:07Published
Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal [Video]

Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

Suspended MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over their suspension [Video]

Suspended MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over their suspension

Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behavior' in the Upper House on September 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu condemns 'unruly behaviour' of MPs in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu condemns 'unruly behaviour' of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the 'unruly behaviour' of the MPs in the Upper House on September 20 and called it 'unfortunate'. "It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection," Said RS Chairman.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Ripun Bora

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament [Video]

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday. Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house. The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers. They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way. The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended [Video]

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. Naidu said that he was pained by what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and said that the image of the Rajya Sabha has been tarnished. Naidu slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. Opposition MPs raised slogans even as the Chairman was announcing their suspension. The ruckus on Sunday had started after the opposition demanded that the farm laws be sent to a select committee. Opposition has been alleging that the farm bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while the BJP has said that efforts are on to mislead farmers and has stated that MSP system will remain intact. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Deputy Chairman bringing tea for suspended RS MPs shows 'excellent democratic values': Naidu

"The incident happened day before yesterday in the Rajya Sabha has damaged parliamentary dignity. But...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Hope my fast will inspire `self-purification` in those who insulted me: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Singh on ruckus over farm bills

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh on Tuesday expressed hope that his fast may perhaps...
Zee News - Published

Rajya Sabha passes bills for reduction of MPs, ministers' salaries, opposition demands restoration of MPLAD

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

1963Sangeeta

Sangeeta 1963 RT @ANI: #WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against… 10 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi [Video]

RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi

Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh [Video]

Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh called Rajya Sabha ruckus, an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values. Singh said, "I believe that it was not just an incident that happened in Rajya Sabha. The attack on the Deputy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News [Video]

Farm bills: SAD team meets President Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills | Oneindia News

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met President Ram Nath Kovid on Monday requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Eight opposition members were..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published