Derek O'Brien smells something fishy in tea offer by Harivansh | Oneindia News

As 8 suspended Rajya Sabha opposition MPs continued their protest outside Parliament, the upper house's deputy chairperson Harivansh met the protesting members as a colleague and offered them tea.

The 8 MPs were suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for “unruly behaviour” with Harivansh.

However, not all MPs were pleased with the outreach.

