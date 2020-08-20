Global  
 

Derek O'Brien smells something fishy in tea offer by Harivansh | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Derek O'Brien smells something fishy in tea offer by Harivansh | Oneindia News

Derek O'Brien smells something fishy in tea offer by Harivansh | Oneindia News

As 8 suspended Rajya Sabha opposition MPs continued their protest outside Parliament, the upper house's deputy chairperson Harivansh met the protesting members as a colleague and offered them tea.

The 8 MPs were suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for “unruly behaviour” with Harivansh.

However, not all MPs were pleased with the outreach.

