Mediterranean 'hurricane' wreaks havoc on Greek village

Storm-chaser Vasilis Pericharos captured this rare footage of a Mediterraenean 'hurricane' wreaking havoc on the village of Frikes on the east coast of Ithaca in Greece on Friday (September 18th).

The strong winds have caused widespread damage and buried the area in sea foam.