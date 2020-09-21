Global  
 

Donald Trump praises his reshaping of the US federal judiciary

US President Donald Trump is boasting about his reshaping of the federaljudiciary days after the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth BaderGinsburg.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick by Saturday [Video]

Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick by Saturday

U.S President Donald Trump raced on Monday (September 21) to cement a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election, telling reporters he planned by Saturday to reveal his pick to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Donald Trump suggests Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was faked

 Donald Trump has suggested Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was faked by his political opponents in the Democratic Party.After Justice..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Evening News, September 21, 2020

 Trump says he will nominate Ginsburg replacement by end of week; CDC abruptly reverses guidance on COVID-19 airborne transmission
CBS News

'I want them to do it': Donald Trump says he welcomes second impeachment over Supreme Court seat

 Trump said he wants Democrats to launch a second impeachment probe if he tries to push through his Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
USATODAY.com

Trump Touts Efforts to Reshape Judiciary as He Campaigns in Ohio

President Donald Trump is boasting on the campaign trail about his reshaping of the federal judiciary...
Newsmax - Published


Justice Department Labels NYC An 'Anarchist Jurisdiction'; New York Politicians React Angrily [Video]

Justice Department Labels NYC An 'Anarchist Jurisdiction'; New York Politicians React Angrily

New York politicians are reacting angrily after President Donald Trump made another attempt to cut federal aid to New York City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published
New York, Portland and Seattle named 'anarchist jurisdictions', could lose federal funding [Video]

New York, Portland and Seattle named 'anarchist jurisdictions', could lose federal funding

Portland, New York and Seattle named "anarchist jurisdictions" by the Justice Department, after a Trump executive order will review federal funding.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published
Federal judge dismisses President Trump's vote-by-mail lawsuit [Video]

Federal judge dismisses President Trump's vote-by-mail lawsuit

A lawsuit by President Donald Trump meant to stop mail-in voting in Nevada has been dismissed. Nevada's Republican Secretary of State filed the motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August. Gov. Steve..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published