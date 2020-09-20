Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana

Global  
 

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations.

Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut.

She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker.

She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her.

The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over.

Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind.

She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her.

The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action.

Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker.

Watch the full video for all the details.


