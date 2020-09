"Schitt's Creek" made history on Sunday night at the Emmy Awards by becoming the first series to...



Related videos from verified sources Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek



Schitt’s Creek ended earlier this year after a six-series run, but the comedyshow has said farewell with a memorable 2020 Emmys' haul. The Canadian seriesscooped nine Emmys in total – seven at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 19 hours ago Schitt’s Creek The Big Winner In A Very Different Looking Emmys Awards Show



The Emmys wrestled with providing joy and hope as the pandemic and social injustice rages on all around it. With many of the acceptance speeches pointing towards the November presidential election as a.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 23 hours ago Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys



Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 23 hours ago