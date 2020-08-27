Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s
Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Singer H.E.R.

Appeared on stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center to sing an emotional version of "Nothing Compares 2 U".


Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Watch Emmys 2020 pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman in In Memoriam segment

 The Emmys 2020 have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the In Memoriam segment at tonight’s (September 20) ceremony. The Black Panther star died last..
WorldNews
John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick Boseman [Video]

John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick Boseman

John David Washington has credited Chadwick Boseman for being "responsible for a lot of positive change" during his life

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Janelle Monae Recalls Beautiful Oscars Party Memory With Chadwick Boseman | THR News [Video]

Janelle Monae Recalls Beautiful Oscars Party Memory With Chadwick Boseman | THR News

"You could feel that his spirit was one of one wanting to give, give people the feeling of love, the feeling of hope," the singer-actress said of the 'Black Panther' actor, who died in August.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:24Published

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed [Video]

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru. More details are emerging about her death. CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned. Her 4-year-old son witnessed the drowning from a small boat in the lake. He told investigators that his mother used the last ounces of her strength to scream and cry for help. Rivera and her decided to jump into the water for a swim, according to an investigative report from Ventura County.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:05Published
Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute [Video]

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute

Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Video]

Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Amber Riley will perform a tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Daniel Levy calls show’s Emmys sweep ‘absolutely incredible’ [Video]

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Daniel Levy calls show’s Emmys sweep ‘absolutely incredible’

On Sunday night, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ made history at the 2020 Emmys.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Ben Crump Praises Regina King for Using Emmys Platform for Breonna Taylor

 Regina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Enormous California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA

 An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert was still threatening homes today and was one of more..
New Zealand Herald

Bobcat wildfire destroys homes, Los Angeles nature center: 'It was so terrifying'

 The Bobcat Fire has burned more than 160 square miles in and around the Angeles National Forest, destroying an unknown number of homes.
USATODAY.com
Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys [Video]

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential ingenerations. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were anchored from an eerily emptyStaples Centre in Los Angeles, while the lack of the traditional glitz andglamour of the red carpet was another concession to the post-Covid-19 world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Staples Center Staples Center Multi-purpose Arena in Los Angeles, California, United States

The scene outside the much-changed Emmy Awards

 Sunday's Emmy Awards are mostly remote this year -- but security and production crews are in place as Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles welcomes unknown..
USATODAY.com

Jimmy Kimmel on hosting the 2020 Emmys, alone: 'I should get all the gift baskets'

 Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Emmys for the third time, but this one's definitely not the charm: He'll be alone in Staples Center for a COVID ceremony.
USATODAY.com

Chadwick Boseman And Naya Rivera Are Remembered At Emmys [Video]

Chadwick Boseman And Naya Rivera Are Remembered At Emmys

R.I.P.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:05Published
Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera amongst those remembered at Emmy Awards [Video]

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera amongst those remembered at Emmy Awards

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and Regis Philbin were among those remembered during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment, for which H.E.R. provided a musical accompaniment.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:36Published
Janelle Monáe On ‘Antebellum,’ BLM & Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Janelle Monáe On ‘Antebellum,’ BLM & Chadwick Boseman

We met with Janelle Monáe to talk about her new movie “Antebellum,” what this film means to her amid nationwide anti-racism protests, and the death of her close friend Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 07:13Published