How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election.

First, Pres.

Donald Trump has to make a pick.

On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as Friday.

Whoever is chosen will have to go through a Senate process, including public hearings.

Then there's a committee vote.

And then there's a Senate floor vote.


