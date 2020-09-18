How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election.
How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed?
First, Pres.
Donald Trump has to make a pick.
On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as Friday.
Whoever is chosen will have to go through a Senate process, including public hearings.
Then there's a committee vote.
And then there's a Senate floor vote.