A Mysterious Aurora Has Been Discovered Around a Comet for the First Time AmazeLab - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published A Mysterious Aurora Has Been Discovered Around a Comet for the First Time “I’ve been studying the Earth’s auroras for five decades. Finding auroras around 67P, which lacks a magnetic field, is surprising and fascinating,” physicist Jim Burch of the Southwest Research Institute said in a press release. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend