360: When is it OK to leave kids home alone for remote learning during the pandemic?

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:47s - Published
360: When is it OK to leave kids home alone for remote learning during the pandemic?

360: When is it OK to leave kids home alone for remote learning during the pandemic?

Denver7 is taking a 360 look at the rules and the reasons why parents may have to leave a child home alone during the pandemic.

AND THOUSANDS MORE ARE AVAILABLEIF NEEDED.Molly: AS COLORADO KIDS SIT DOWNT LOG ON WITH THEIR TEACHERS,SOME ARE DOING IT WITHOUT ANYPARENTAL SUPERVISION.NOT TALKING ABOUT PARENTS IN THEUPSTAIRS OFFICE WORKING FROMHOME, WE ARE TALKING ABOUTPARENTS LEAVING THEIR KIDS HOMEALONE BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO GO TOWORK.A STUDY LOOKED AT THE NUMBER OFWORK FROM HOME PARENTS IN THEMETRO AREA.43% OF HOUSEHOLDS IN THE DENVERMETRO WITH KIDS UNDER 14 MAY BELEAVING KIDS HOME ALONE THISFALL.NICOLE BRADY IS TAKING A 360LOOK AT THE REASONS, RULES ANDIMPACTS OF LEAVING KIDS HOMEALONE.




