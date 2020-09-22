A 59-Foot Tall Gundam Robot; NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer | Digital Trends Live 9.22.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 minutes ago A 59-Foot Tall Gundam Robot; NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer | Digital Trends Live 9.22.20 On Digital Trends Live today: NASCAR driver Julia Landauer on competing in the Whelen Euro Series and expanding roles for women in STEM; The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Drew Prindle brings us the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns from around the interwebs in Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet; In the news: Elon Musk and Tesla are hosting their battery day today, after their annual shareholders meeting - we may see a new battery design; TikTok released a transparency report showing user and video data - in the first half of this year 104 million videos were removed due to content violations; Blue Origin will be testing its New Shepard rocket this week, taking 12 payloads to space and back; A 59-foot tall robot is looming over the Gundam factory in Japan and we're here for it! 0

