|
|
|
Miami-Dade Proposed Staggered Schools Reopening
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Miami-Dade Proposed Staggered Schools Reopening
CBS4's Brooke Shafer reports on the proposed return to school for Miami-Dade County students.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida’s largest school district, is still under siege by...
cbs4.com - Published
|
Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the system is still fending off cyber...
cbs4.com - Published
|
Hours after a 16-year-old Miami boy was arrested on Thursday morning in connection to a series of...
cbs4.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|