London business owner on new lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given to adjust amounted to"pandemonium" and "disorder".


Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown [Video]

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown

The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.

On This Day: 22 September 1999

 Diana Ross was arrested at London's Heathrow Airpiott. (Sept. 22)
 
Wigs: A new fashion trend for black men?

 A start-up in London called New Fade is on a mission to make wigs cool, with a focus on young, black men.
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock: Don’t rule out new lockdown restrictions in London within days

The introduction of new lockdown restrictions in London within days cannot be ruled out, the Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Premier Inn Owner Warns About Job Losses On The Way [Video]

Premier Inn Owner Warns About Job Losses On The Way

On Tuesday, the owner of Britain's biggest hotel chain unveiled plans to slash up to 6,000 jobs. The cuts come just days before the UK government begins enforcing new restrictions on pubs and..

City workers react to a possible London lockdown [Video]

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new..

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and..

