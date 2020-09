Flu season on top of COVID-19 could be disastrous Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Flu season on top of COVID-19 could be disastrous The fall flu season is bringing concerns about how it will affect the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXPERTS ARE WARNING ABOUT APOSSIBLE TWIN DEMIC ACONVERGENCE OF COVID-19 AND THEFLU.THAT’S WHY DOCTORS HERE AT UMCURGING PEOPLE TO GET A FLU SHOAS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO AVOID AWORST CASE SCENARIO.IT WOULD BE A DOUBLE WHAMMY TOGET INFLUENZA AND COVID A THESAME TIME, BUT IT IS POSSIBLE TOTO GET THAT SO I WOULD REALLYENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO GET THEIRFLU SHOT GET IT NOW GET I EARLYAS POSSIBLE.VICE CHANCELLOR.DR. ALAN JONES.TELLS US CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONSLIKE WEARING A MASK HAND WASH ITIN SOCIAL DISTANCING CAN ALSOSTOP THE FLU FROM SPREADING.WE ARE HOPEFUL THAT IF THE ISANYTHING THAT GOOD IT COMES OUTOF THE PANDEMIC IT IS THAT WEHAVE NOW REALIZED SOCIETALLY AWAY TO DECREASE THE AMOUNT OFFLU ACTIVITY IF WE CAN JUST GETPEOPLE TO GET ON BOARD, UM, SEENOW GEARING UP SO DOCTORS AT THEHOSPITAL CAN TREAT A LARNUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS AND FLUPATIENTS AT THE SAME.IN TIME, OBVIOUSLY, WE KNOW THATTHERE ARE SOME FDA APPROVEDTREATMENTS FOR INFLUENZA.SO WE’RE STARTING TO MAKE SURETHAT WE HAVE APPROPRIA STOCKPILES OF THOSE AND THEN AS NEWEVIDENCE HAS EMERGED WITHCOVID-19 MAKING SURE THAT WEHAVE THE BEST AVAILABLETREATMENTS TO COVID-19 PATIENT’SMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS URGINGPEOPLE TO PAY NO ATTENTION TOCONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUT THEFLU AND CORONAVIRUS.THEY SAY YOUR BEST FOLLOW THESCIENCE AND YOUR AFTER EXPORTERSIN JAC







