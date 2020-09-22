SUMMERLAND Movie Clip - The Phone Call

SUMMERLAND Movie Clip - The Phone Call - Plot synopsis: Surviving graduation is just the first challenge for Bray (Chris Ball), Oliver (Rory J.

Saper), and Stacey (Maddie Phillips), three friends determined to make it to the SUMMERLAND music festival, no matter what it takes.

Embarking on a road-trip in high-spirits, there’s more than just music waiting for them at the end of the rainbow.

Bray has plans to meet Shawn, a boy he met on an online Christian dating site he’s convinced is questioning his sexuality.

The problem?

He’s been pretending to be Stacey, Oliver’s girlfriend, to get close to him.