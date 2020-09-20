Lakeside Market helping fire survivors

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 8 minutes ago

One Butte County business owner is taking new steps to rally around Bear Fire evacuees.

One butte county business owner is taking new steps to rally around bear fire evacuees.

Action news now reporter krisitan lopez shows us how the owner of lakeside market is working to help his neighbors he is providing free food to people and also helping collect donations.

Some of his employees have been impacted and he has even given them somewhere to live.

Paul hayer/owner of lakeside market:this is my family, my community.

Paul hayer has owned lakeside market for the last 20 years.

And it's always been there for those in need.

Charles luttrell/employee and evacuee: we always try to do what we can for our community.

The things that go on here are fantastic.

We offer free food to anyone anytime of the year.

Employee charles luttrell, a long time employee and bear fire evacuee says he's they've been helping him get by.

Charles luttrell/employee and evacuee: they are amazing people.

You just have to barely get to know them to know they are amazing people.

Hayer says he will continue helping his community for as long as they need him.

Hayer: i would encourage people to help other people.

That makes a better world to live in.

Many businesses and organizations are still here using the lakeside parking lot as a place to collect and hand out donations.

Hayer says he is matching monetary donations on thier go fund me up to 21- thousand dollars in oroville kl action news now coverage you can count on.

